Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/2 – 8/4)

8/2

BOOKED: Horlando Salcido-Moncada on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $2,000 C/S, contempt of court, bond in lieu of $430 cash only. GBMC case for driving while suspended and no turn signal, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nancy Salcido-Moncada of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for contempt of court, bond set at $1,227.50 cash only, contempt of court with bond set at $896 cash only, contempt of court with bond set at $1,267.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Marcus Murphy on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond in lieu of $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Kenneth Reed of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BTDC case for order to arrest and detain, no bond.

BOOKED: Lucas Webster on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Derek Nease of Salina on a Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Melissa S. Loveall on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Deanna Coughlin on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cheslea Purcell of Great Bend for Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ronelle Delaurentis of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only.

BOOKED: Lucky Baker of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Flynt Hendricks of Great Bend on BTDC warrant after serving 48 hours.

RELEASED: Marcus Murphy on BCDC warrant for probation violation after posting a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Ronelle Delaurrentis of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear with $200 cash only bond.

8/3

BOOKED: Kevin Pekarek of Hutchinson on BTDC cases for distribution of methamphetamine, bond set at $100,000 x2.

BOOKED: Christopher Buckley on BTDC warrant for probation violation x2, no bond. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,582.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, $1,561 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Kober of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,500 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $845 cash only or 24 days in jail.

BOOKED: Eugene Larson of Great Bend for driving while suspended, expired tag with a $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Marcus Snow of Great Bend on GBMC warrant, bond set at $1,432 cash only. BTDC case for driving while revoked, improper turn signal, fail to provide proof of insurance, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Eugene Larson of Great Bend for driving while suspended, expired tag, posted $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Marcus Snow on BTDC case with a $2,500 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds. GBMC warrant with a $1,432.50 cash bond.

8/4

BOOKED: Devon Hernandez of Great Bend on a BTDC case for battery DV with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jan Norwood of Hoisington on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jeremy Lamb of Great Bend for driving while suspended, failure to display proof of insurance, no registration, failure to wear seat belt with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Kylie Rowe on Russell County District Court warrant for possession of stimulant, possession of paraphernalia, bond is set at $10,000 C/S. She is being held for Russell County.

BOOKED: Stormy Pitts on GBMC warrant for FTA, bond is set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Devon Hernandez of Great Bend on BTDC case after posting a $2,500 surety bond with Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Esteban Foster of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case for time served.

RELEASED: Derek Nease of Salina on a BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC order of sentencing for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Deanna Coughlin on BTDC order for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cheslea Purcell on CKCC order for incarceration after serving her time in full.

RELEASED: Jeremy Lamb on KHP case for DWS, no insurance, no registration, no seat belt, posted a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Stormy Pitts on GBMC warrant for FTA after posting a $500 surety bond.