Barton County Commissioners approve 2020 budget

There are plenty of numbers associated with the 2020 budget for Barton County but the number that taxpayers are most concerned with is the mill levy. That mill levy for 2020 will decrease as part of the budget that Commissioners approved Monday. The mill levy for next year will be 43.641, a slight decrease from the previous years number of 43.739. Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock presented the budget to the board on Monday.

Some departments and offices did receive an increase for 2020 including the Clerks Office who will get a bump due to the presidential election. The Courthouse General fund also gets a 10.5% bump for increased costs in exceptional court cases and increases in IT for increased server maintenance fees, and the Sheriff’s Office for inmate medical costs.

The County was able to provide a 3.5% raise for employees with a minimum of $1.00/hour and a maximum of $1.20/hour, a continuation of the $80,000 health insurance subsidy, and the addition of a detention deputy and a clerical position for the county attorney.

In preparing the 2020 budget, Commissioners had to deal with a $114,000 increase in health insurance costs, $57,000 for the presidential election and a $41,700 increase in inmate housing costs at the detention center.