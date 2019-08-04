Traffickers Shipped Heroin to Kansas Via FedEx Delivery

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – Two men were sentenced to federal prison Thursday for shipping heroin and methamphetamine from Arizona to Kansas via FedEx, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

David Thomas, 34, Kansas City, was sentenced to 100 months. James Reich, 36, Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced to 51 months.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. The investigation began when a drug dog alerted on a cardboard box at a FedEx facility. Investigators found more than half a pound of heroin in the box.

The investigation led to an address in the 1800 block of South 31st in Kansas City, Kan., where a review of FedEx records showed six similar packages had been delivered. Further investigation tied Thomas and Reich to the address and to one another.