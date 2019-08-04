The list of candidates competing for Kansas U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ job is long

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts says he will not run for re-election in 2020, opening the door to a parade of candidates announcing a run or considering jumping into the race to replace him. Multiple Republicans are eyeing the seat, and it could be the first time Democrats have a competitive U.S. Senate primary since the 1990s.

Here’s the rundown of who’s seeking the seat in Washington:

REPUBLICANS

Kris Kobach

Residence: Near Lecompton

Nationally, Kobach is known as a hardliner against illegal immigration. But in Kansas, he’s coming off a 2018 loss for the governor’s office. When he was secretary of state from 2011 to 2019, he pushed for strict voter registration changes, arguing they would help prevent voter fraud. Critics said the rules made it too difficult for eligible voters to register and the requirements were blocked by a federal court. Kobach is a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, and he says he’ll push Trump’s policies and fight what he calls the establishment in Washington. He’s currently working with a private organization attempting to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Jake LaTurner

Residence: Topeka

LaTurner was a state senator from southeast Kansas before then-Gov. Sam Brownback picked him in 2017 to become treasurer. He’s since won a full term in the office and touts conservative credentials. LaTurner was the first high-profile candidate for formally jump into the U.S. Senate race, giving him an early start on fundraising. He says he’d push for term limits and for building a wall on the southern border.

Dave Lindstrom

Residence: Overland Park

Lindstrom is a former Kansas City Chief turned businessman who’s chairman of the board for the Kansas Turnpike Authority. After his NFL career, Lindstrom owned four Burger King restaurants in the Kansas City area and worked in real estate. Like other Republicans in the race, Lindstrom isvoicing his support for Trump and says he’ll bring free-market ideas and a conservative perspective to the Senate.

Susan Wagle

Residence: Wichita

Wagle is the first woman to become president of the Kansas Senate (2013-current). A conservative who has been a vocal critic of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, Wagle and Kelly have clashed on issues like Medicaid expansion and tax policy. Wagle touts her years of work in support of abortion restrictions approved by Kansas lawmakers. She’ll continue serving as Senate president while campaigning for the U.S. Senate. Wagle is a cancer survivor, and counts health care issues among her top priorities, saying government health care isn’t the answer to challenges in the industry.

Filed paperwork to run or explore the race:

Gabriel Mark Robles, from Topeka

DEMOCRATS

Nancy Boyda

Residence: Baldwin City

Boyda spent one term as a U.S. representative for the 2nd District, ending in 2009. Though she ended up in Washington after defeating an incumbent Republican, she lost the 2008 election to Republican Lynn Jenkins. Boyda is a farmer who says she’ll focus on working across the aisleto break gridlock.

Barry Grissom

Residence: Leawood

In 2010, President Barack Obama picked Grissom to serve as U.S. attorney for Kansas. Grissom highlights his experience, as well as prosecutions of people who plotted to bomb the Wichita airport and Fort Riley. As an attorney, Grissom says he has fought against racism and unfair wages. He’s also campaigned for loosening laws on marijuana, saying it’s not a good use of taxpayer resources.

Other Democrats who have filed paperwork to run or explore the race:

Adam Smith, from Mission

Robert Leon Tillman, from Wichita

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for KPR and the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio covering health, education and politics.