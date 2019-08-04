Sunday Sports Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Fiers took a shutout into the sixth inning for his eighth consecutive win, and the Oakland Athletics beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-3. Pinch-hitter Chad Pinder delivered a three-run homer to keep the A’s unbeaten in three games against the Cardinals this season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit three home runs in a game for the second time in 10 days, powering the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins over the Kansas City Royals 11-3. A day after he homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, Cruz again had five RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo drive in the second and a two-run homer in the sixth. Cruz didn’t get a chance at a record-tying fourth home run _ he was left on deck when Jorge Polanco grounded out to end the eighth.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Tony Gonzalez probably could have been a star in the NBA. Instead, he chose the NFL path, and the most productive tight end in history has entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A six-time All-Pro, Gonzalez helped revolutionize the position, lining up in traditional tight end spots as well as flanked out or in the backfield _ pretty much everywhere on the field

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the injured list Saturday and put him in left field and batting cleanup against the Oakland Athletics. Ozuna missed 28 games with fractured fingers on his right hand, an injury he suffered against San Diego on June 28.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are still sorting out their running back situation with a week to go before their preseason opener, and the job hasn’t gotten any easier with starter Damien Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury. Carlos Hyde, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and cornerback-turned-running back Tremon Smith are among those in the mix.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person tells The Associated Press that Green and the Warriors intend to make the deal official imminently. The extension means the Warriors will have Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson all under contract through 2022 or longer.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the injured list and claimed catcher Dustin Garneau off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty had been out since June 30 with a sprained right knee. He played five games in the minors while rehabbing and batted .304 with one home run and three RBIs. To make room on the roster, the A’s optioned second baseman Franklin Barreto to Triple-A Las Vegas. They also released pitcher Andrew Triggs and designated right-hander Ryan Dull for assignment.

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed running back Mack Brown, a free agent who spent part of last season on the Washington Redskins’ practice squad. Brown has also played for Minnesota, appearing in 13 games over three seasons. The Raiders also waived guard Lukayus McNeil, who signed with the team this past spring as an undrafted free agent.

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Hinako Shibuno’s dream debut continues as she fired a 5-under 67 to seize a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Women’s British Open. The 20-year-old is a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut. She hit six birdies in the final nine holes of the third round for a 14-under 202.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Philadelphia Phillies have sued the New York company that created the Phanatic mascot to prevent the green furry fan favorite from becoming a free agent. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, the team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies’ rights to the Phanatic next year and “make the Phanatic a free agent” unless the team renegotiates its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot’s rights.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Miami 6

Final Philadelphia 3 Chi White Sox 2

Final Oakland 8 St. Louis 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Boston 2

Final Baltimore 6 Toronto 4

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Boston 4

Final Cleveland 7 L-A Angels 2

Final Houston 9 Seattle 0

Final Minnesota 11 Kansas City 3

Final Texas 5 Detroit 4, 10 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 4 Milwaukee 1

Final N-Y Mets 7 Pittsburgh 5

Final Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4, 10 Innings

Final Arizona 18 Washington 7

Final San Francisco 6 Colorado 5

Final L-A Dodgers 4 San Diego 1