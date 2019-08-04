Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.