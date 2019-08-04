Monday USD 428 Special Board of Education Meeting Agenda

August 5, 2019 12:15 p.m.

1. Call to Order of Special Meeting / Roll Call ………………………………… Mr. Umphres

2. Recognition of Visitors ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

3. 2019-2020 Budget Review ………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Mr. Thexton will provide updated details of the district’s proposed 2019-2020 budget.

4. Approval to Publish Budget ……………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

The administration recommends BOE approval for GB Tribune publication of the 2019-2020 budget.

5. Adjournment …………………………………………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres