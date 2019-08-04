Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Kansas Wetlands Education Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Program Specialist Mandy Kern.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

 11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Early coal use in Great Bend”

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Central Kansas Upward Bound program at Barton Community College Patrick Busch.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Cole Reif

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-5:30          KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-10P        Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Boston Red Sox

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”