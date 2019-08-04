Larned teen dead, 1 hospitalized after van rolls

PAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7p.m. Saturday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1992 Chevy Astro van driven by Joseph Carson Saenz, 18, Larned, was southbound on U.S. 183 thirteen miles south of Rush Center. The van traveled off the road into the east ditch. It came back on to the road and traveled into the west ditch and rolled.

EMS transported Saenz and a passenger Joshua Lujan Saenz, 16, Larned, to the hospital in Hays were Joseph Saenz died. Joshua Saenz was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.