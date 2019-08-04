Kan. duo charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect for alleged drug distribution.

According to the United State’s Attorney’s office, Samantha Jo Case, 27, Wichita, Kan., and Robert Lee Forgie, 28, Wichita, Kan., each are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Police arrested them in Sedgwick County on July 23, according to the daily booking report.

If convicted, they face a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years on the drug charge and not less than five years on the gun charge.