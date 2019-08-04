Jury: Kansas man guilty of groping 13-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY —After a four-day trial, a Kansas man was convicted Thursday for a sex crime against a child, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Gabriel Escobar, 39, Topeka, was charged with Aggravated Indecent Liberties of a child under the age of 14, for groping the child’s breasts and pulling her pants down. The incident took place in the child’s home in March of 2018, according to Kagy.

The child had just turned 13-years-old and the defendant was a month shy of 38 years old at the time.

On Thursday a jury found Escobar guilty as charged. He is scheduled for sentencing September 26, 2019. Escobar is facing a presumptive sentence of life in prison, with no possibility for parole until serving a minimum of 25 years, according to Kagy.