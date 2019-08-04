Deputies rescue Kansas man, 14-year-old at Milford Lake

GEARY COUNTY — Just before 1p.m. Sunday, authorities learned of a boat with two occupants who appeared to be in distress on Milford Lake at the mouth of Madison Creek, according to a media release.

The Sheriff’s Department had a marine unit already on the water and responded to the location. They reported that upon arrival Deputies located Armando Matute Jr., Fort RIley, and his 14-year old son floating in the water. Deputies pulled both out of the water and transported them to Milford State Park where they met with Kansas Wildlife and Parks officials

Armando Matute Jr. said they were going along in their boat when they heard a loud pop and their boat started taking on water. He believed they struck something in the water.

The Sheriff’s Department said they were grateful both the father and son were using safe boating practices and were wearing their life jackets or the incident could have had a tragic ending.

No injuries were reported.