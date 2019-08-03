U.S. Marshals capture wheel-chair bound Kan. man wanted in connection with shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and and have a person of interest in custody.

On July 19, police issued an alert in an attempt to locate 44-year-old Andre Jerome Wallace in connection with a shooting that occurred in the in the 3300 block of SE Irvingham in Topeka on July 18, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

On Friday, United State’s Marshals arrested Wallace in Wichita, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones.

Police have not reported any requested charges against Wallace who remains in custody in Harvey County, according to online jail records.