MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes.

On Friday, detectives with the Riley County Police Department made a probable cause arrest of Robert Iacobellis, 60, Manhattan, for the offenses of Rape and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child. He is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to the police department arrest report.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes and the ongoing investigation, police released no additional information.

