Sunday Weather

Sunday
Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 89.