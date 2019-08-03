Sunday Weather

Sunday Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.