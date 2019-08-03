Saturday Sports Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 11-9. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario each had two hits for the Twins, who used a five-run seventh inning to maintain a three-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are still haunted by the memory of their overtime loss to the Patriots in last season’s AFC title game. They were so close. Four inches, in fact. That’s how far offside a Chiefs player was, a penalty on which the game turned. Now, as they get deeper into training camp, they are walking a fine line _ using the painful defeat as motivation and dwelling on an outcome they can never change.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says an Illinois license plate featuring the St. Louis Cardinals will be sold in support of public schools. The license plate was unveiled Thursday by White at Busch Stadium prior to the Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs. The plates with the Cardinals “Birds on Bat” logo will be available for purchase after Labor Day. White says the plate offers an opportunity for fans to express pride for their team, while supporting public education in Illinois.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — At one end of the room sat Tony Gonzalez. All the way across it was Ed Reed. Sometimes in the past, that’s as close to each other as the two new Hall of Famers cared to be. Same thing for Champ Bailey and Ty Law when it came to covering Gonzalez, the game-changing tight end and matchup nightmare for defensive backs. They’re all part of the Class of 2019 that will be inducted Saturday night. On Friday, they spoke about each other _ and the honor of entering the pro football shrine together.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels is expected to come off the injured list today and start against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. The 35-year-old four-time-All Star has been sidelined since suffering a left oblique strain at Cincinnati on June 28. Gio Gonzalez stars for Milwaukee. The lefty exited his previous game because of tightness in his left shoulder.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Trevor Bauer makes his Cincinnati debut tonight in Atlanta, four days after the Reds got him from Cleveland. The right-hander went 3-2 with a 4.54 ERA in six starts last month. Dallas Keuchel (KY’-kul) starts for the Braves, facing the Reds for the second time in his career. The left-hander went 2-3 with a 3.52 ERA in six starts last month.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Aaron Sanchez makes his debut for the Astros tonight, three days after the AL West leaders acquired him in a trade with Toronto. The 27-year-righty has lost 13 consecutive decisions to lead the majors in losses, but struck out 10 in his last start. Left-hander Marco Gonzales is scheduled to start for the visiting Mariners, who got walloped by Houston 10-2 last night.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Marcus Stroman makes his first start for the Mets after being traded by Toronto. Stroman is 10-5 with a 2.93 ERA against National League teams in his career. He pitches at Pittsburgh against Chris Archer, who will make his second start against the Mets in a week. New York touched Archer for six runs in five innings last Sunday.

DENVER (AP) — The Rockies will see how outfielder David Dahl is feeling, a day after he sprained his right ankle while making an awkward catch in center at Coors Field. The first-time All-Star was carted off the field in obvious pain. The Rockies said X-rays were negative and the severity of the injury was being assessed.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 4 Philadelphia 3, 15 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Boston 2

Final Cleveland 7 L-A Angels 3

Final Texas 5 Detroit 4

Final Minnesota 11 Kansas City 9

Final Houston 10 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 6 Milwaukee 2

Final Pittsburgh 8 N-Y Mets 4

Final Cincinnati 5 Atlanta 2

Final Colorado 5 San Francisco 4

Final Washington 3 Arizona 0

Final San Diego 5 L-A Dodgers 2