Roundabout coming at US 50 & US 281 just south of St. John

A key traffic-flow change – a four-way stop – will soon occur at the roundabout under construction at U.S. 50 and U.S 281 in Stafford County.

The change: Starting around Aug. 8, east-west traffic on U.S. 50 will have to stop after moving onto temporary pavement near the intersection. Before, only north-south traffic on U.S. 281 had to stop at the intersection. Drivers on U.S. 281 also will be stopping on temporary pavement at the site.

Message boards on U.S. 50 will help alert drivers of the need to stop. The four-way stop will be in place for about three months as the $5.2 million project continues.

Oversize loads are already restricted from making turns at the intersection. New restrictions on width and weight are scheduled to take effect Aug. 6. Loads exceeding 12 feet in width or 100,000 pounds will not be allowed through the intersection.

The background: The intersection – 3 miles south of St. John, 48 miles west of Hutchinson, 28 miles south of Great Bend – carries traffic from a wide area of south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is overseeing the project. Venture Corp., of Great Bend, is the main contractor.

The roundabout is designed to help improve safety – with less chance of a high-speed, T-bone collision – and to ease the way for oversized trailers. The roundabout will be composed of two spheres: a diamond-shaped outer road for the largest loads and a separate circular road within the diamond for regular vehicles. Vehicles enter the circle by yielding to the left.

The contractor’s schedule has a completion date of Dec. 13.