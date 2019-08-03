Police arrest Kan. man for alleged child sex assault after call from hospital

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on alleged child sex crimes.

On Thursday, police responded to a Wichita hospital regarding a possible sexual assault of a juvenile victim, according to officer Charley Davidson. Investigators developed probable cause that lead to the arrest of 45-year-old Ayton Griffin. He and the victim knew each other.

Griffin is being held on a bond of $150,000 on requested charges of of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent solicitation of a child, according to the online jail records.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, according to Davidson.