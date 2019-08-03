Monday’s Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Budget Hearing Agenda Meeting

August 5, 2019 ~ 9:00 a.m. Until Close

BUDGET HEARING – This Budget Hearing has been scheduled for the purpose of reviewing the proposed 2020 Operating Budget for Barton County.

BUDGET HEARING: 2020 Operating Budget:

-Elected officials, Department Heads and supported agencies were asked to submit budget requests for the 2020 Operating Year. The Commission and administration reviewed the requests and has drafted a balanced operating budget. The proposed 2020 Operating Budget is now presented to the Barton County Commission to receive public comment. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will present details.

CLOSE BUDGET HEARING

AGENDA MEETING

Immediately Following the Close of the Budget Hearing

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, July 29, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of July 22, 2019, and ending August 5, 2019.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be

heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. UNION TOWNSHIP: Board Resignation:

-Dennis Poland has resigned as the Union Township Treasurer. Should the Commission accept

the resignation, the remaining Township board members would then be required to submit the

name of a replacement. Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will provide details.

B. UNION TOWNSHIP: Board Appointment:

-It is the responsibility of the Commission to formally make appointment to the Township Board

following a board member resignation. Ms. Zimmerman will provide details.

C. RESOLUTION 2019-11: A Resolution Expressing the Property Taxation Policy of the

Board of County Commissioners of Barton County, Kansas, with Respect to Financing the

2020 Annual Budget for Barton County:

-Resolution 2019-11, Expressing the Property Taxation Policy of the County, details the costs of

providing services. Matt Patzner, Finance Officer, will present details.

D. ADOPTION OF THE 2020 BARTON COUNTY OPERATING BUDGET:

-At the Budget Hearing for the proposed 2020 Operating Budget for Barton County, conducted

prior to this Regular Agenda Meeting, public comments were received. The Commission is now

asked to consider adoption of the budget. Mr. Hathcock will present details.

E. ADOPTION OF THE 2020 AUTHORIZED POSITIONS LISTING:

-To assure that offices are operating with appropriate personnel, the 2020 Authorized Positions

listing is presented for adoption. The listing includes all County positions, including Central

Kansas Community Corrections and 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services, since both fall under

the umbrella of County operations. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

F. CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN:

-Through the budgeting process, Barton County transfers cash, as savings, to the Capital

Improvement Plan. This plan, as revised each year, allows for the projected maintenance and

remodeling of County buildings and major modifications to roads and bridges. Mr. Hathcock

will present the plan.

G. EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT PLAN:

-Through the budgeting process, Barton County transfers cash, as savings, to the Equipment

Replacement Plan. The plan is developed and revised each year for the purpose of ensuring that

monies are available to replace equipment as necessary. Mr. Hathcock will present the plan.

H. SOUTHWEST DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES, INC: Agreement for Services:

-Southwest Developmental Services, Inc. (SDSI) is the Community Developmental Disability

Organization (CDDO) for the County. Under the 2020 service agreement, SDSI will provide all

services required by Kansas statutes for a CDDO for a total of $70,000.00. Mr. Hathcock will

provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Commissioners shall hold a public viewing in response to a request to

vacate a portion of NE 210 Road in Cleveland Township at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 12,

2019. The Commission will meet at the intersection of NE 210 Road and NE 140 Avenue with

interested parties. The roadway to be viewed is described in general as NE 210 Road from NE

140 Avenue east for one-half (1/2) mile. It is anticipated that the Commission will consider

vacating the above described roadway on August 19, 2019, at their Regular Meeting. As a result

of the viewing, there will be no Commission meeting on August 12, 2019. The next meeting of

the Commission will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties.

The August webinar is Ethics Protocols and Policies, presented by Jay Hall, Legislative Policy

Director and General Counsel. The webinar is available to County officials at 10:00 a.m.,

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Courthouse Conference Room, 1400 Main – Room 101,

Great Bend, Kansas.

-The Barton County Commission has been invited to the Barton County Farm Bureau’s 2019

Annual Meeting and full country breakfast. The event will be held at 8:30 a.m., Saturday,

August 17, 2019, at Longs Pumpkin Patch, 163 NE 30 Road, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

August 5, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Approval of KDOT Agreement No.

139-19 for Intersection Safety Improvements and RCB Extensions – Barry McManaman, County

Engineer

10:30 a.m. – Budget Hearing and Agenda Meeting – Governing Board of Fire District No. 1

10:45 a.m. – Study Session – Insurance Claim – Hail Storm – Doug Hubbard, Fire Chief

11:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.