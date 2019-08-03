Chiefs season ends with 14-8 loss to Hays

The Great Bend Legion Chiefs season ended Friday night at the Class AAA State American Legion State Tournament with a 14-8 loss to the Hays Eagles at Larks Park in Hays. The loss dropped Great Bend to 1-2 in pool play meaning Hays and Emporia advance on to the Semi-Finals on Saturday.

The Chiefs led 2-0 after two innings before the hot Hays bats went to work as the Eagles plated eight runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take a 12-2 lead. Great Bend kept Hays from ending the game early via the run rule but could not make a serious run to get back in the game. The Chiefs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the final 14-8 margin.

Great Bend ends the season with a record of 26-16.

AAA State Tournament Scores

Friday

Norton 10 Russell 9

Emporia 5 Ottawa 1

Iola 9 Sabetha 5

Hays 14 Great Bend 8

Saturday Semi-Finals

10:00 Hays vs Sabetha

12:20 Emporia vs Iola

3:15 Championship Game