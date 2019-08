The Great Bend Bat Bats next opponent in the NBC World Series will be defending champion Santa Barbara, California. The NBC released the Sunday schedule Saturday morning. Great Bend will take on the Foresters Sunday at 7 p.m. at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

The Bat Cats beat the Gameday Saints (Colorado) 11-1 on Friday in their pool play opener while Santa Barbara beat the Haysville Aviators 1-0.

You can hear Sunday’s game on Hits 106.9 starting at 6:45 p.m. with the pregame show.