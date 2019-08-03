Another drug bust nabs Hutchinson man

A 37-year old Hutchinson man was arrested Saturday morning for possession of methamphetamine after an early morning traffic stop.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin “Adam” Pekarek was arrested after a traffic stop at 7:00 a.m. near the intersection of 10th St. and Kiowa Road at the east city limits. During the course that traffic stop, officers discovered a quantity of methamphetamine. Sheriff Brian Bellendir believes the drugs were in route to Great Bend for distribution.

Pekarek was transported to the Barton County jail where he was booked on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. One of those counts, stems from an earlier investigation. He is being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond on each count.

It has been a busy week for both the Sheriff’s Office and Great Bend Police Department who have made several arrests in the past week for drug possession. The Pekarek arrest was third in the past week for the Sheriff’s Office involving methamphetamine.