Woman fined after dog attacks circus pony that had to be euthanized

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been fined $600 and ordered to pay another $500 in restitution after her dog mauled a retired circus pony so severely that it had to be euthanized.

Taylor Harris also was placed on probation after pleading guilty in Joplin Municipal Court to allowing a dog to run at large. The restitution must be paid by June 19, 2020. That will be the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on Gunther, a white pony who was retired from Ringling Bros. Three others horses also were bit but survived.

Gunther’s owner, Suzi Salazar, says the highly trained pony was valued at $25,000.

City Prosecutor Joe Crosthwait says Harris’ dog, which appeared to be a pit bull mix, was surrendered and euthanized.