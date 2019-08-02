UPDATE: Body believed to be missing kayaker found at Lake Wilson

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning announced they had recovered a body from Lake Wilson believed to be the man reported missing earlier this week.

Engel Rosario was reported missing just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Wilson. Rosario had been kayaking at the lake with companions. His kayak was found overturned Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said positive identification is pending an autopsy, noting the investigation remains ongoing.

“I would like to thank all individuals from all agencies involved for their hard work,” the sheriff said in a social media update.

According to Rosario’s own social media postings, he hailed from the Dominican Republic and played baseball at Bethany College. He had recently started a job at Pfizer and also had just married in May.