Two from Ness City hospitalized after pickup, semi crash

NESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Ness County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Freightliner semi driven by Randall D. Winter, 57, Ness City was southbound on U.Ss 283 highway two miles south of Ness City.

The driver saw a vehicle ahead that was turning into a private drive. Winter applied the brakes and then lost control of the truck and trailer.

The semi entered the northbound lane, turned sideways with the trailer jack-knifed behind the truck.

A northbound 2007 Chevy pickup driven by Anthony J. McDonald, 27, Ness City saw the semi in the northbound lane and attempted to stop.

The front right corner of pickup struck the semi on the passenger side behind the third axle.

Winter and McDonald were transported to the hospital in Ness City. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.