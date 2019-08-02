Trump signs deal to let American beef farmers export more to the EU

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump celebrated a new agreement Friday to increase beef exports to the European Union, saying sales should increase by 46 percent in the first year.

President Trump just signed a deal to let American beef farmers export more of their product to the European Union! pic.twitter.com/OsQjda71NN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 2, 2019

Trump portrayed the agreement as standing up for farmers and ranchers. Producers have been hurt by retaliatory tariffs that China imposed after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products.

This is great news for Kansas ranchers! Kansas is one of the top exporters of beef, and this move by @realDonaldTrump will be beneficial to our beef producers and our state’s economy. https://t.co/bdmQaG2cBC — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) August 2, 2019

The signing of the agreement comes the day after Trump increased pressure on China to reach a trade deal by saying he will impose 10% tariffs Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn’t already taxed.

The European Commission announced in June that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. to allow more hormone-free U.S. beef onto the European market.

“Opening markets for our farmers is about more than just an industry. It’s about a way of life,” Trump said from the White House before the signing of the agreement.