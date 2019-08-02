GREAT BEND – Steven Charles “Pete” Henry, 71, passed away August 1, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born August 17, 1947 at Seward to Ray A. & Edna Grace (Yingling) Henry. He married Sherri Keeler on August 17, 1982, in Las Vegas, NV. They later were divorced.

A lifetime Stafford and Barton county resident, Steven was a Bulk Plant Operator for Haliburton until his retirement. He was an avid hunter.

Survivors include, his brother, Rick Henry and wife Rosemary of Houma, LA; former wife, Sherri Henry of Great Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Edna Henry; two brothers, Ron Henry and Terry Henry; and two sisters, Carol Ann Dyer and Carmen Elsen.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Eden Valley Cemetery, Seward. Memorials are suggested to Great Bend Zoological Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

