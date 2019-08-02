Sheriff identifies Kansas girl swept away by river in Colorado

PITKIN COUNTY, Co. —Authorities have located the body of teenager who was missing after being swept away by a river.

Just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday a Swift Water Rescue team participating in a multi-agency search and recovery mission located the victim 16-year-old Jamie Tran of Wichita, according to a media release.

Her body was located approximately 100 yards down river from The Devil’s Punchbowl.

It was reported at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that a young woman was crossing the river just below the Punchbowl and was swept down-stream by the strong current. The young woman’s companions and others in the area performed their own search of the immediate area, and also sent someone to call for help from an ‘Emergency Call Box’ along the Highway, according to the sheriff’s department.

Valley wide resources immediately responded to the area, and thoroughly searched the banks of the

Roaring Fork River. No sign of the young woman was found by nightfall, when search efforts were

suspended for safety. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that although peak run-off has subsided many rivers and streams in the area are still flowing higher and faster than what might be

expected for this time of year.