Police work to identify Kansas vehicle burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

Just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday, several break-ins occurred in the 400-600 blocks of East Beloit, Salina, according to police. A person involved in the crimes was photographed.

The male subject is described as a younger white male, tall and slender, has shorter hair with “dreads,” a light-colored T-shirt, and shorts. The person was wearing sandals and had a flashlight. He also had a bandana tied around his neck.

Salina Police detectives are seeking information concerning this person’s identity.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.