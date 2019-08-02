Police ask for help to locate Kansas suspect in knife attack

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a knife attack and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

James Henry Fitch V, 28, of Arkansas City, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery in connection with a knifing incident July 26 in the 400 block of North A Street, according to the Arkansas City Police Capt. Eric Burr.

Just after 6:30 p.m. July 26, police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North A Street, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old Arkansas City man who had sustained a cut to the side of his face. Investigators worked quickly to identify Fitch as a suspect in the case, but he had fled the scene prior to their arrival. He allegedly cut the victim in the face with a knife as a result of a disagreement. The Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department provided emergency medical assistance to the victim.

Anyone with information on Fitch should contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.