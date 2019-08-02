Kansas woman sentenced for husband’s death from neglect

BURLINGTON – A Kansas woman was sentenced Thursday to more than 10 years in prison after a Coffey County jury found her guilty of second degree murder and a related charge in connection with her husband’s death from neglect, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Carol Sue Burris, 69, of New Strawn, was found guilty in April of one count of reckless second degree murder and one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult. The charges stemmed from the mistreatment and death of her husband, Michael D. Burris, from April 2016 to October 2017.

Chief Judge Taylor J. Wine presided over the trial and today sentenced Burris to 117 months for second degree murder and 8 months for mistreatment of a dependent adult. The sentences are to be served consecutively in the Kansas Department of Corrections for a total of 125 months.