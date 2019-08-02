Kansas sex offender jailed for alleged human trafficking

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas registered sex offender is in custody on new sex crime allegations after a Monday arrest in Sedgwick County.

Long Van, 38, Wichita, was convicted in 2018 for commercial sexual exploitation of a child for a crime that occurred in 2017.

He was sentenced in December, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections and had been on parole.

Police arrested him again Monday on requested charges of aggravated human trafficking involving a victim under the age of 18, according to the Sedgwick County booking report. He also faces two probation violations, according to online jail records. Van is now being held on bond of $350,000.