Kansas man faces 11 years in prison for robbery, jail attack

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hay Post

A 36-year-old Wilson man pleaded no contest to robbery and battery charges Friday in Ellis Count District Court.

Jeremy Schulmeister initially was charged with five felonies, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery, in connection with a February armed robbery in Ellis County.

As a result of a plea agreement, Schulmeister pleaded no contest Friday and was found guilty of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Three other charges were dropped.

According to court documents, on Feb. 7, the victim was walking on the south end of the city of Hays when a car pulled up and offered the man a ride back to the Fort Hays State University campus. Instead of taking the man to campus, the driver — identified as Tanner Cullens of Wilson — drove south out Hays.

While driving in the county, the victim said a man emerged from the trunk of the car through the backseat and pointed a gun at him. The gunman was later identified by the victim as Schlmeister.

Schlmeister robbed the man of more than $1,500 cash, an iPhone and clothes. The two men then forced the man out of the car. He walked back to town and contacted law enforcement.

The victim was able to identify the driver of the car as Cullens and law enforcement officials served a search warrant on Cullens’ home in Wilson. Schlmeister also resides at the residence in Wilson.

During the search, police found cash and the clothes in Schlmeister’s and Cullens’ rooms. An iPhone was also located during the search.

Schlmeister is expected to be sentenced to 114 months, or 9 years and four months, in prison for the two charges.

Cullens had previously entered into a plea agreement in Ellis County District Court and admitted to police and in court that the he and Schulmeister committed the robbery. But Chief Judge Glenn Braun informed Schulmeister on Friday that Cullens submitted a request to withdraw his no-contest plea. Braun has not yet ruled on the motion.

Schulmeister told the court that even though Cullens filed the motion to withdraw his plea, he still wanted to go forward with his plea agreement.

While in the Ellis County jail, Schlmeister attacked another inmate and pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless battery Friday. He is expected to be sentenced to 21 months in prison in that case.

In all, Schlmeister is facing 11 years and three months in prison as a result of the plea agreement.

Court services will conduct a pre-sentence report to determine Schlmeister’s criminal history. He is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 26.