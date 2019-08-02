LAWRENCEVILLE, GA – JoAnn Pundsack Kerbs, formerly of Great Bend, died June 29 in Lawrenceville, GA.

She was born Dec. 20, 1931 and graduated from Great Bend High School. Her first job was at Kerbs IGA No. 2 where her checkout line was always backed up because everyone wanted to talk with Jo. In a strategic career move, she married the owner, her “dear” Warren, and was promoted to her dream job of wife and mother. They were married for 59 years until his death, and life was never the same for her without Warren.

Always grateful for what she called her “wonderful life,” she loved her husband and children selflessly and unconditionally. She was gentle and kind, but also strong and quietly fierce before anyone ever used the word. She was not afraid to laugh at herself and had a clever and quick wit. Her comments were always on point.

JoAnn had a rare and wonderful outlook on life — she genuinely believed everyone was as good as she was. And to her, they most often were.

As a mom, she was unbelievably patient and believed so hard that we were wonderful that we often believed it too. As a Nanny, she was never too tired for one more story, another game of make believe, or a staring role as a superhero’s best girl.

She met the indignities of age with dignity and grace, and was caring and grateful to those who cared for her. Everyone that met JoAnn soon thought they were her favorite; her heart was big enough to hold us all.

JoAnn is survived by her son, Jon (and Nancy) Kerbs; daughter, Dana Kerbs (and Leo) Urrutia, daughter, Tracey Kerbs Lane (and Al Eddy); and grandchildren, Kevin and Megan Kerbs, Brian Urrutia and Laura Urrutia (and Michael) Albares, and Colin and Zachary Lane. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; infant daughter, Elizabeth; parents, Edward and Marie Pundsack; and sisters, Bonnie Pundsack Grisamore, and Lee Pundsack Stalcup.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church, Great Bend, at 11 a.m. on Fri., Aug. 9th. Inurnment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery.

