Driver rescued from flash flood in Dickinson County

By Dewey Terrill, JC Post

DICKINSON COUNTY —Heavy rains swept through Dickinson County Thursday night and Friday morning and resulted in some rural road closures due to high water south of Abilene and runnng to the west toward Solomon.

One man had to be rescued from his vehicle after it was swept off the road by the water, according to Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith.

The site was south of Abilene between Eden and Fair Roads.

“Just had some high water across the road, person drove through it and it floated their car off into the ditch. He was sitting on top of it until rescue could get there and get him off.”

There were no injuries.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches and warnings for many areas of central and south central Kansas.