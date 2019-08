Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/1)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:23 a.m. a burglary was reported at 46 NW 48 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:41 a.m. an accident was reported at 10 NW 25 Road.

Criminal Damage

At 10:36 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 126 Kiowa Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:15 p.m. a burglary was reported at 193 SE 1 Avenue.