Bombers Baseball tryouts coming up Aug. 11 and Aug. 18

Bombers Baseball is a non-profit association committed to the betterment of organized boy’s baseball in the Golden Belt Area. We will be hosting tryouts on August 11 and 18 at Brit Spaugh North for anyone 13 years and younger that is interested in playing baseball for the 2020 summer season. Aug 11 will be 7u-8u-9u-10u and August 18 will be 11u-12u-13u. Interested

players must attend a tryout.

Please contact the email below with any questions or concerns.

7U/8u Information – 1:00 August 11 – Can’t be 8 years old prior to May 1, 2020 for 7u and Can’t be 9 years old prior to May 1, 2020 for 8u. Depending on the numbers trying out for 7u/8u we may have a 7u and an 8u team or it may be a combined team.

9U Information – 3:00 August 11 – Can’t be 10 years old prior to May 1, 2020.

10U Information – 5:00 August 11 – Can’t be 11 years old prior to May 1, 2020.

11U Information – 1:00 August 18 – Can’t be 12 years old prior to May 1, 2020.

12U Information – 3:00 August 18 – Can’t be 13 years old prior to May 1, 2020.

13U Information – 5:00 August 18 – Can’t be 14 years old prior to May 1, 2020.

RSVP with below information or questions to gbbombersbaseball@gmail.com. This year’s bombers players need to RSVP as well.

Additionally, if interested in coaching please contact gbbombersbaseball@gmail.com for coaching application. Passing a background check will be required.

Additional Information: Cost for the 7U and 8U teams will be $200 plus uniforms and other ages will be $300 per player plus the uniforms. Non-refundable 50% deposit will be required after team selection is determined. Remainder will be due by February 28, 2020. Depending on the number of participants in each age division Bombers Baseball reserves the right to have one or multiple teams per age division that may consist of a 1st team and 2nd team. Bombers also reserve the right to not have an age group if not enough qualified players or coaching is available.

Commitment/Expectations – Typically there are a few practice/get-togethers in the fall and then some optional practices starting after the first of the year (indoors) with full practice schedule starting in March. Tournaments start in late April and run through the first week of July. We do not expect to play tournaments every weekend but depending on the age and level of the team we try to play in a minimum of 30 games with weeknight games and weekend tournaments. More advanced teams may play 40+.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

(just return bottom portion)

Name ____________________________ Age as of May 1, 2020 ___________________________

Date of Birth ______________________ Parents Name __________________________________

Best Number to Contact _____________ Email Address __________________________________

Tryout Attending (circle one): August 11 August 18

Age Group trying out for (circle one): 7U 8U 9U 10U 11U 12U 13U

Email information or mail completed form to gbbombersbaseball@gmail.com or Bombers Baseball, 2508 White Sands Dr., Great Bend, KS 67530