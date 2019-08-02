Auditions for upcoming Community Theatre play Aug. 4-5

The Great Bend Community Theatre will be holding auditions for an original play that has been written and also will be directed by Rob Munden, the Artistic Director for the Great Bend Community Theatre.

The play is titled: WHAT 2 R U?

This is a play that requires three actresses. One character is in her mid-twenties and the other two characters being between the ages of forty five and fifty five. Auditions are August 4 at 2 p.m. and August 5 at 7 p.m. at AA40 Instruments, located at 1207 Main Street in Great Bend.

The script is a drama about a counselor, whom has faced mental health issues of her own. These issues are due to the death of her five year old son whose name is Phillip. She faces her demons head on when she begins counseling a young woman with a split personality. Her alter personality happens to also be a five year old child named Phillip.

Show dates are September 19 – 21 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on September 22 at 2 p.m. at the Crest Theatre.