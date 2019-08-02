Great Bend Post

67-year-old Kansas man tried to have sex with 13-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 67-year-old Wichita man who tried to have sex with a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Raymundo Sanchez photo KBi Ofender Registry

Sedgwick County records show Raymundo Arroyo Sanchez was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Sanchez could be sent to prison for 32 months if he violates his probation. He also must complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Prosecutors say he tried to have sex with the 13-year-old girl in September 2018. She was with three younger girls who went to Sanchez’s apartment near a park after he offered them drinks and snacks. The girl knew Sanchez, who had previously given her drinks and snacks.