Water rescues reported after 10 inches of rain in eastern Kansas

FRANKLIN COUNTY—A strong summer storm brought over 10 inches of rain to portions of eastern Kansas and rain continues to fall.

“We have major flash flooding and have had to conduct several water rescues,” according to Franklin County Emergency Management Director Alan Radcliffe. “There are no injuries.” Over 8 inches of rain was reported in city of Ottawa and more rain is falling.

Water rescue teams from Douglas and Anderson County are assisting with the water rescues, according to Radcliffe.

Water is also covering several roads in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s department, especially near the Lone Star area which got more than 10 inches of rain overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate to locally heavy rains are expected across far western Missouri and eastern Kansas through early Saturday. Repeated rounds of storms will lead to an increased flash flood threat across these areas. A flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 AM Saturday morning.