Thursday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Hendricks struck out seven in seven innings and Ian Happ hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie as Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis 2-0 and moved into a tie with the Cardinals atop the NL Central. The teams have identical 57-50 records. The Cardinal have lost three of their last four.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Freddy Galvis and rookie Bo Bichette hit solo home runs to lead the Toronto Blue Jays over the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Wednesday for a three-game sweep. Bichette hit his first career homer to open the eighth inning against Royals starter Jakob Junis, a drive to left field.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — No team in the NFL last season made more big plays on offense than the Kansas City Chiefs. And while matching their incredible total of 52 passes of at least 25 yards seems like a longshot, there are quite a few reasons to believe the Chiefs could be even more explosive this season. It starts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and goes from there.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their outfield by getting veteran Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash and a player to be named. The Oakland Athletics have snared starter Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds for outfield prospect Jameson Hannah. The Reds also shipped second baseman Scooter Gennett to San Francisco for a player to be named.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Astros have added a catcher at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. Houston picks up veteran catcher Martin Maldonado from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Tony Kemp. The Cubs got Maldonado from the Kansas City Royals earlier in July. The 32-year-old Maldonado has started 74 games behind the plate this year. He also spent time in Houston last year, playing 41 games for the Astros.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff-contending Oakland Athletics have acquired starter Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds, filling out a rotation that also could have left-hander Sean Manaea back soon. Oakland dealt outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to Cincinnati. The Reds are also sending Oakland $2.1 million to offset much of the more than $3 million remaining in Roark’s $10 million salary. Roark can become a free agent after the season.

UNDATED (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired rookie right-hander Zac Gallen from the Miami Marlins for minor league shortstop Jazz Chisholm. Gallen is 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since making his major league debut June 20. Chisholm, 21, was rated the Diamondbacks’ No. 1 prospect by MLB.com.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The agent for New Orleans Saints leading receiver Michael Thomas says Thomas and the Saints have agreed on a new five-year, $100 million contract. The agreement brings to an end Thomas’ training camp holdout that spanned five practices. Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125.

MIAMI (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti has died at the age of 78. At 5-11, 220 pounds, he was undersized as a linebacker and bypassed in the NFL draft. But he went on to a 15-year NFL career and served as captain of the Miami Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl champions, including the 1972 team that completed the NFL’s only perfect season. In recent years, Buoniconti struggled with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. A family spokesman says Buoniconti died yesterday in Bridgehampton, New York.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Arizona 5

Final Minnesota 7 Miami 4

Final N-Y Mets 4 Chi White Sox 2

Final Milwaukee 4 Oakland 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Kansas City 1

Final Detroit 9 L-A Angels 1

Final Cleveland 10 Houston 4

Final Tampa Bay 8 Boston 5

Final Texas 9 Seattle 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 Washington 4, 10 Innings

Final Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 1

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 1

Final San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 1

Final Chi Cubs 2 St. Louis 0