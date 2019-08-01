Suspect charged in shooting that killed Kansas airman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 25-year-old Wichita man is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that killed a McConnell Air Force Base Airman from South Carolina and injured three others.

Markeithen McClaine made his first court appearance Wednesday. He is also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Officers responding to an apartment complex early Saturday found 20-year-old Chancelor Williams unresponsive in the parking lot. He died at the scene. Two other men and a woman were injured.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said a disturbance erupted in the parking lot after a party at one of the apartments. Investigators say McClaine fired several shots into the crowd.

Williams was an Airman 1st Class from Spartanburg, South Carolina.

McClaine’s next court date is Aug. 15. He remains jailed on $500,000 bond.

