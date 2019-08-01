State begins Fiscal Year 2020 slightly above estimates

TOPEKA – The state begins Fiscal Year 2020 with total tax collections of $496.2 million, which is $2.0 million, or 0.39% above estimates. Total tax collections were $2.9 million, or 0.57%, below the amount collected in July 2018, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Retail sales tax collections were $204.6 million and are down 0.21% from the $205.0 million estimate; and use tax collections were $39.0 million and are $3.0 million, or 8.29% higher than the $36.0 million estimate.

Individual income tax collections were $224.2 million, about $0.8 million below the estimate. Corporate income tax was also about $0.8 million below the estimate with collections of $15.2 million, but were 6.50% greater than the previous July.

“Receipts are holding steady as we start the new fiscal year,” Secretary Mark Burghart said.