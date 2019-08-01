Police: Man, teen arrested for weekend shooting of 2 Kan. brothers

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a walk-in shooting call at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

The investigation revealed that a 17-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brother were outside of their residence in the 2300 block of N. Mascot in Wichita.

A white Chrysler 300 approached the residence occupied by four individuals that included 20-year-old Rogers Gomez and a 17-year-old. Gomez and the teen exited the vehicle; shots were fired shots toward the brothers, striking the 17-year-old victim in the abdomen and the second victim in the foot. Both were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threating injuries.

On Wednesday, police reported they had arrested Gomez on requested charges of aggravated battery and the 17-year-old on requested charges of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Gomez remains jailed on a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.