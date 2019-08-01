Kelly J. Sohl, age 58 years, of Great Bend, Kansas and formerly of Surprise, Arizona, passed away Wednesday evening, July 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Kelly was born on October 23, 1960 at Red Cloud, Nebraska to Jay and Barbara (Carpenter) Beale. She graduated from Burr Oak, Kansas High School in 1978. Kelly enjoyed fishing, sewing, and bowling, and thoroughly loved thunderstorms.

Kelly is survived by two sons: Ryan (and his wife, Chele) Sohl of Surprise, Arizona and Anthony (and his wife, Amanda) Sohl of Great Bend, Kansas; two daughters: Rachel (and her husband, Travis) Sohl of Surprise, Arizona and Hannah Sohl of Alamosa, Colorado; thirteen grandchildren; two brothers: Terry (and his wife, Linda) Beale of Woodson, Texas and Brad (and his wife, Jayne) Beale of Graham, Texas; one sister, Sue (and her husband, Bill) Foster of Ionia, Kansas; nieces and nephews. Kelly was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dennis Beale.

Cremation has been selected and a Memorial Service is planned in Burr Oak, Kansas at a later date. The family has requested that Memorial Contributions be designated to the Golden Belt Humane Society at Great Bend, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

