Kansas teen dad arrested for alleged murder of baby

STEVENS COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) made an arrest related to the October 2017 death of a one-year-old Ulysses child.

Silva photo Grant Co.

Just before 3:30p.m. Thursday, KBI agents arrested 18-year-old Jayden S. Silva, at his home at 511 W. 8th Street in Hugoton, for the suspected juvenile offenses of first-degree felony murder, and abuse of a child, according to a media release.

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the KBI and the Ulysses Police Department into the death of Jaxon Silva, who was 13-months-old when he died Oct. 6, 2017, in a Wichita hospital from brain injuries. Jayden Silva was the child’s father.

Silva was booked into the Grant County Jail. The Grant County Attorney will prosecute the case.