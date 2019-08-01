Update: Sheriff: Suspects admit making fake traffic stops in Kansas

LYON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged impersonating an officer.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a silver passenger car was reported to be using red and blue lights inside their vehicle to pull over other vehicles, according to Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh.

After the vehicles were pulled over the suspect vehicle drove around them and then left the area.

This happened on 2 occasions between Olpe and Emporia on K-99. The suspect did not make contact with the occupants of the vehicles, according to Welsh. The vehicle was last seen southbound towards Olpe.

Two suspects came to the Sheriff’s Office and identified themselves as responsible for impersonating a police officer, according to Welsh.

They are identified as Joseph Hawes, 18 years old of Emporia, KS, and an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile, also from Emporia, KS.

Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information of other people that may have been affected by this incident. If you have any information about this, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.

Authorities reminded that impersonating a police officer is a crime and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any and all information regarding this incident. If you have any information about this, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. You can also report through Crime Stoppers P3 app on your phone.

“If you are ever being pulled over and something doesn’t feel right, call 9-1-1 and report it immediately. The Sheriff’s Office does have marked patrol vehicles and unmarked patrol vehicles, but all personnel will have a badge and identification as to who they are, whether they are in plain clothes or in uniform.”