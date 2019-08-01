Kansas man dies after being trapped in machinery

VIOLA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities say a 56-year-old man died after becoming trapped in machinery at a manufacturing business.

Emergency crews were called Wednesday to Younger & Sons Manufacturing north of Viola.

The worker was trapped in a tooling machine he was working on. The Sedgwick County Fire Department and other company employees were able to reverse the machine. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unclear how the man became trapped. His name has not been released.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tim Myers said in a news release that the man worked for a company that performs maintenance on machines at company.