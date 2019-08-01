Kan. pharmacist sentenced for diverting prescription drugs containing opioids

WICHITA, KAN. – A Salina pharmacist was sentenced today to serve 36 months on probation — including 18 months house arrest — for diverting prescription drugs containing opioids, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said. Her husband, who received the drugs from her, got the same sentence.

Kirsty C. Hartley, 29, Salina, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a prescription painkiller outside the usual course of professional practice without a legitimate medical reason. Co-defendant Dalton R. Hartley, 29, Salina, Kan., pleaded guilty one count of acquiring controlled substances through fraud.

Kirsty Hartley admitted she unlawfully distributed approximately 21,289 tablets of hydrocodone with acetaminophen while working at a CVS Pharmacy in Salina. She gave the pills to her husband for him to consume or trade to others for marijuana.

In her plea agreement, Kirsty Hartley agreed to surrender her pharmacist’s license. Both defendants agreed to perform 200 hours of community service.