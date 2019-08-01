Friday Weather

Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.