Friday Weather

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.